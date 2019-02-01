FDA warns on use of unauthorized Roche test strips
Feb. 01, 2019 1:51 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The FDA is warning U.S. patients and doctors not to use certain Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.8%) test strips used to monitor levels of the blood thinner warfarin in home or office settings due to the risk of erroneous results.
- Distributor Terrific Care/Medex Supply LLC issued a voluntary recall last month for certain test strip lots used with CoaguChek test meter devices.
- Roche initially recalled more than 1.1M test strip packages distributed from January 12 - October 29, 2018, which is still in effect.
- The Terrific Care/Medex recall pertains to product that it procured from an unknown source outside of the U.S., then imported it for domestic sale.