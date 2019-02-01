FDA warns on use of unauthorized Roche test strips

Feb. 01, 2019 1:51 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA is warning U.S. patients and doctors not to use certain Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.8%) test strips used to monitor levels of the blood thinner warfarin in home or office settings due to the risk of erroneous results.
  • Distributor Terrific Care/Medex Supply LLC issued a voluntary recall last month for certain test strip lots used with CoaguChek test meter devices.
  • Roche initially recalled more than 1.1M test strip packages distributed from January 12 - October 29, 2018, which is still in effect.
  • The Terrific Care/Medex recall pertains to product that it procured from an unknown source outside of the U.S., then imported it for domestic sale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.