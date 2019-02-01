Invesco declares monthly distributions
- Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) - $0.0493.
- Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) - $0.0700.
- Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) - $0.0510.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) - $0.0625.
- Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) - $0.0500.
- Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHTA) - $0.0467.
- Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) - $0.0964.
- Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) - $0.0328.
- Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 13; ex-div Feb. 12.
- Press Release