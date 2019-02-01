Invesco declares monthly distributions

Feb. 01, 2019 2:26 PM ETVKI, VBF, VCV, VTA, IHIT, IHTA, OIABy: SA News Team
  • Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) - $0.0493.
  • Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) - $0.0700.
  • Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust   (NYSE:VCV) - $0.0510.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) - $0.0625.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) - $0.0500.
  • Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund  (NYSE:IHTA) - $0.0467.
  • Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) - $0.0964.
  • Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) - $0.0328.
  • Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 13; ex-div Feb. 12.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.