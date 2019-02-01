Spirit Aero +5%, foreseeing strong 2019 on rising demand from Boeing
Feb. 01, 2019 2:27 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)SPRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +5.4%) soars higher after beating Q4 earnings expectations and guiding FY 2019 earnings and revenue above Wall Street estimates, as it prepares to meet higher demand for fuselages and other aircraft parts from top customer Boeing.
- SPR sees FY 2019 revenues rising ~14% Y/Y to $8B-$8.2B, above $7.64B analyst consensus, largely driven by Boeing's 737, and EPS of $7.35-$7.60 vs. $7.34 consensus; the company makes ~70% of Boeing’s best-selling commercial jetliner 737’s structure.
- SPR expects to increase the production of the jet parts to 57 units per month this year from 52 last year, CEO Tom Gentile said during today's earnings conference call.
- SPR also expects operating margins of 16.5% in 2019, up from 15% last year, as it prepares to raise production on aircraft programs, including 14 units per month on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and 60 per month on the Airbus A320.