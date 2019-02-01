Investors Bancorp gets a couple of post-earnings upgrades; shares gain 4%
Feb. 01, 2019 2:39 PM ETInvestors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)ISBCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Shares rose yesterday following a Q4 earnings beat, and they're on the move again today as Piper's Matthew Breese and Wells Fargo's Jared Shaw both upgrade to the equivalent of Buy.
- Breese expects pressure on net interest margin to subside and sees 22M shares being bought back this year vs. 20M in 2018.
- There's also the chance of a sale, but the stock's recent run higher means maybe not as much upside. Breese sets a $13.50 price target.
- Shaw lifts his price target to $15.
- ISBC +4% to $12.63.