Analysts deeply split over GE after yesterday's run-up

General Electric (GE +0.1% ) shares wobble between gains and losses a day after gaining 12%, as analysts are divided over the company's outlook.

While J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa was baffled by the stock’s positive reaction to Q4 results, UBS analyst Peter Lennox-King reiterated a Buy rating and $12 price target, believing the company is in the early stages of a turnaround.

Lennox-King likes that CEO Larry Culp laid out plans for more divestitures, leverage reduction and increased customer focus, as it is "becoming more evident to the market that GE has the necessary tools at its disposal to reduce leverage to more appropriate levels."

William Blair's Nicholas Heymann thinks GE's underlying intrinsic value, assigning no value to Power, is in the $14- $16 range, a "highly feasible base case valuation" for the share price over the next 6-12 months.

But Tusa is not the only one who thinks the shares may have gotten ahead of themselves: Vertical Research analyst Jeff Sprague downgrades GE to Hold from Buy, just over a month after upgrading shares to Buy in his first bullish call on the stock in a decade.