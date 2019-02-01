Muddy Waters still shorting Manulife, Block says

Muddy Waters co-founder Carson Block said his company is still shorting Manulife Financial (MFC -0.9% ).

Last October, Block said investors weren't aware of material risks resulting from a trial in which a hedge fund sued Manulife's life-insurance unit. The trial could lead to billions in losses, Block had said.

Later that month, regulators in Saskatchewan limited the amount of premiums a life insurer may receive for deposit in life insurance policies, giving Manulife a boost in its battle with Mosten Investment LP, the hedge fund.

Manulife said it would ask the court to dismiss the claims, saying Mosten's claims were unfounded.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

In the past three months, MFC is down 4.9% vs. S&P/TSX Composite index performance rising 2.5% in the same timeframe.