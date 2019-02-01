MorphoSys (MOR +1.3% ), Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +0.7% ) Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S (OTC:GMXAY) have settled their patent infringement dispute related to daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma marketed under the brand name Darzalex, that Janssen and Genmab collaborated on under a 2012 agreement.

MorphoSys filed litigation in 2016 against the two companies accusing them of infringing on its U.S. Patent No. 8,263,746. Two other patents were added later. Janssen and Genmab subsequently filed counterclaims.

Additional details are not disclosed.