U.S. stocks lose steam in late trading

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq drift into the red in late afternoon trading, while the Dow clings to a small gain.

S&P - 0.2% , Nasdaq -0.5% , Dow +0.1% .

Eight of 11 sectors are now in the red, with consumer discretionary ( -2.0% ) and real estate ( -1.2% ) falling the most.

Energy ( +1.3% ), information technology ( +0.3% ), and financials ( +0.1% ) are still in the green.

Oil rises 2.7% to $55.26 per barrel; gold -0.2% to $1,322.20 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield almost 6 basis points to 2.687%.

Dollar Index basically flat at 95.58.