U.S. stocks lose steam in late trading

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq drift into the red in late afternoon trading, while the Dow clings to a small gain.
S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.5%, Dow +0.1%.
Eight of 11 sectors are now in the red, with consumer discretionary (-2.0%) and real estate (-1.2%) falling the most.
Energy (+1.3%), information technology (+0.3%), and financials (+0.1%) are still in the green.
Oil rises 2.7% to $55.26 per barrel; gold -0.2% to $1,322.20 per ounce.
10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield almost 6 basis points to 2.687%.
Dollar Index basically flat at 95.58.
