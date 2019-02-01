FMC Corp. (FMC +7% ) surges after raising Q4 EPS guidance to $1.62-$1.67, up 17%-21% vs. the midpoint of prior guidance of $1.33-$1.43.

FMC says the improved guidance is primarily due to outperformance in its Agricultural Solutions segment, where revenue rose 18% Y/Y on a pro forma basis vs. prior guidance of 12% growth, enjoying strong demand across all regions.

For FY 2019, FMC expects revenue growth of 4%-6% vs. pro forma 2018 revenue and total company EBITDA growth of 5%-9% vs. pro forma 2018, despite significant headwinds from raw material costs and foreign exchange, with EPS of $5.55-$5.75.