Illinois Tool Works (ITW -2.3% ) slides after reporting mixed Q4 results and guiding Q1 earnings below Wall Street expectations.

ITW says it expects Q1 EPS of $1.73-$1.83 - including an increased $0.07 estimated restructuring cost, $0.07 forex currency translation effect and a tax rate that represents another $0.05 headwind - vs. $1.94 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms FY 2019 EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.20 vs. $8.02 analyst consensus.

Q4 revenue came in flat at $3.6B, as 1% organic growth was more than offset by the impact of foreign currency translation; full-year revenue rose 3% to $14.8B, with organic growth of 2%.