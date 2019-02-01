FDA rejects Alkermes' NDA for antidepressant ALKS 5461; shares down 4% after hours

Feb. 01, 2019 4:10 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)ALKSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received a CRL in response to its marketing application seeking approval for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • The CRL cited the need for additional clinical data to prove its effectiveness.
  • The company plans to meet with the agency to clarify a path forward.
  • In April 2018, it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA in response to its initial filing, meaning that the application was not complete enough to review.
  • Shares are down 4% after hours.
  • Previously: FDA rejects Alkermes' marketing application for MDD med ALKS 5461 (April 2, 2018)
