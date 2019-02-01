Stocks end mixed; Dow logs six-week winning streak

Stocks finished mixed, with the Dow enjoying a bump from big gains by energy giants Exxon and Chevron and closing its sixth consecutive week of gains.

The strong January jobs report in spite of the U.S. partial government shutdown helped sentiment and eased worries about a potential economic slowdown.

However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were weighed by a 5%-plus drop in Amazon after the company issued cautious Q1 revenue guidance amid an anticipate increase in spending.

For the week, the Dow gained 1.3%, the Nasdaq climbed 1.4% and the S&P advanced 1.6%.

Today's action was led by the S&P energy (+1.8%), information technology (+0.6%) and financial (+0.5%) sectors, while consumer discretionary (-1.8%) and real estate (-0.7%) lagged.

More than 45% of S&P 500 firms have reported earnings so far, with 68% beating analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

"The word I’m using to describe this earnings season is reassuring," says Kate Warne at Edward Jones, and the favorable investor reaction "is very good because it reflects that investors were more worried than the numbers reflected and companies are being rewarded" for better than expected results.

The strong jobs data prompted selling interest in the U.S. Treasury market, driving the two-year yield 4 bps higher and the 10-year yield up 6 bps to 2.69%.

WTI March crude oil climbed 2.7% to $55.26/bbl, with the front-month contract posting the highest finish since Nov. 19.