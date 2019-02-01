TPG Specialty Lending expands board by two

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) adds Hurley Doddy and Jennifer Gordon to the board, bringing the size of the board to seven directors, four of whom are not "interested persons," the company says.

Doddy, managing director, founding partner, and co-CEO, of Emerging Capital Partners, will serve as a Class III director who is not an "interested person" until TSLX's 2020 annual meeting or until his successor is elected and qualified.

Jennifer Gordon, managing director, chief compliance officer, and deputy COO of TPG Sixth Street Partners and a vice president of TPG Specialty Lending. She'll serve as a Class II interested director until the company's 2019 annual meeting or until her successor is elected and qualified.

In connection with her election to the board, Gordon stepped down from her role as TSLX's chief compliance officer and secretary. She'll continue as a vice president of the company.

TSLX has named Kenneth Burke as chief compliance officer, secretary, and vice president.

