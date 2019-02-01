MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0340.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.056860.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028380.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.02250.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0200.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.019480.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028510.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.03750.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.040220.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0290.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.043760.
Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 13; ex-div Feb. 12.
