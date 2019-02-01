U.S. seeks $10M fine from Duke Energy for violating cyber security rules - WSJ

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) faces a record $10M fine from U.S. authorities for violations of rules designed to keep the country's electric system safe from physical and cyber attacks, WSJ reports.

Some violations lasted for years while others apparently are continuing, and investigators have referred a proposed penalty and settlement agreement with DUK to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval, according to the report.

DUK reportedly committed 127 violations of safety rules, which "posed a serious risk to the security and reliability" of the eastern interconnection; it is not clear if hackers ever gained access to DUK's systems.