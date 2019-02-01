Goldman's Solomon gets $23M compensation in 2018 with a catch
Feb. 01, 2019 5:01 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chairman and CEO David Solomon received $23M in 2018 total annual compensation but includes a claw-back provision related to the 1MDB scandal.
- Last year's pay is up from $21M in 2017 when he was president and COO, according to a regulatory filing. His annual base salary last year was $1.89M, reflecting a rate of $1.85M through Sept. 30, 2018 and $2M beginning Oct. 1, 2018, when he became CEO.
- Goldman's board approves a new provision under its 2018 equity-based awards plan that lets the board reduce the size of the award before payment if it's later determined that the 1MDB proceedings would have affected the committee's 2018-end compensation decisions for its senior executives.
- Previously: Malaysia wants $7.5B from Goldman for 1MDB (Jan. 18)