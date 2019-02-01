U.K., EU regulators to cooperate on financial firms' oversight post-Brexit
Feb. 01, 2019 5:09 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- British and European Union regulators agree to cooperate on the oversight of financial firms and share important market information in order to help avoid disruption in financial markets in a no-deal Brexit scenario.
- The European Securities and Markets Authority and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority reach two cooperation agreements will pave the way for regulators in the U.K. and the 27 other EU member states to cooperation on overseeing investment funds and share data, including potential market abuse investigations.
- The pacts are important for EU regulators to watch over mutual funds that delegate investment decisions to portfolio managers in New York, Asia, or London after Brexit.
