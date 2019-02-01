PG&E gets court approval to access up to $1.5B in DIP financing

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it won interim approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco for access to as much as $1.5B in debtor-in-possession financing to ensure essential maintenance and continued investments in safety and reliability.

The bankruptcy loan could reach $5.5B, depending on how long PG&E remains in bankruptcy and how costly its case becomes.

A PG&Es lawyer says the Chapter 11 proceeding will follow the pattern set in other corporate bankruptcies driven by mass damage claims and conclude with a trust set up to pay fire victim claims - a process that likely will take years.