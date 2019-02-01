Cannae reports pricing of $1.45B of notes for Dun & Bradstreet deal

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) says its vehicle formed along with other investors to acquire Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) prices an offering of $700M of senior secured notes due 2026 and $750M of senior notes due 2027.

The secured notes will be issued at 100%, bear interest at 6.875%, andmature on Aug. 15, 2026.

The unsecured notes will be issued at 100%, bear interest at 10.250% and mature on Feb. 15, 2027.

