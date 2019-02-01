Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

Feb. 01, 2019 5:19 PM ETEFF, EFT, EFR, EVG, EOI, EOS, ETJ, EVTBy: SA News Team
  • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) - $0.0810.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) - $0.0710.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) - $0.0710.
  • Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) - $0.0650.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) - $0.0898.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) - $0.0988.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) - $0.0760.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) - $0.1450.
  • Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 20.
  • Press Release

This was corrected on 02/01/2019 at 5:45 PM. The original item stated in-correct ex-div. date.

