NexPoint submits a merger proposal to Medley Capital

NexPoint Advisors submits a proposal to the Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) special committee that it says would result in cumulative post-merger value in favor of Sierra Income Corp. and Medley Capital of over $225M.

By contrast, NexPoint says the management proposals to merge Medley Capital into Sierra Income, then merge the surviving company with Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY), "siphons" to MDLY about $125M of cash from Sierra and Medley Capital.

NexPoint submitted a proposal to the special committee of the MCC board on Jan. 24, seeking consideration ahead of the Feb. 8, 2019 special stockholder meeting on the merger. Counsel to the committee has failed to respond to or acknowledge receipt of the proposal, NexPoint says.

Previously: Another shareholder objects to Medley Capital deal (Jan. 15)