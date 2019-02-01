Soybeans rise after China deal but order won't ease record U.S. stockpiles

Soybean futures edged higher today after China agreed to buy 5M metric tons from the U.S., but traders doubt the deal will put much of a dent in a projected record U.S. soybean stockpile.

The planned purchase would nearly double the average monthly quantity that Chinese importers purchased in 2016 and 2017, but traders say much more is needed to ensure that U.S. farmers can sell a probable record 2018 soybean crop.

The 5M-ton verbal commitment "means very little, in volume terms," says Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International. "But it’s an indication China and the U.S. are finally making progress."

Soybean contracts have gained nearly 4% YTD, helped by optimism that the U.S. and China would resolve their trade disputes, but prices remain 7% lower than a year ago.

Potentially relevant tickers include SOYB, ADM, BG, AGCO, DWDP, DE, FMC