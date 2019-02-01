Imperial Oil CEO blasts Alberta oil curbs, making crude-by-rail uneconomic
- Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) CEO Rich Kruger today ripped Alberta's government forcing companies to curtail oil production, calling the move a "drastic, dramatic manipulation in the market" that has made crude-by-rail shipments uneconomic.
- "We think investor confidence in Canada is damaged at a time when we already had confidence issues in Canada," Kruger said, adding the curtailment order would have the unintended consequence of keeping more oil in storage because companies such as IMO would ship less on railway cars.
- Canadian oil companies need a discount of at least US$15/bbl to justify to cost of shipping oil by rail, but last month the discount shrank to less than half that amount, Kruger said.
- The CEO said IMO was shipping about half of its total volume of crude on railway cars out of Canada before the curtailment order came into effect; the company shipped 168K bbl/day on rails in December but fell to 90K bbl/day in January, and Kruger expects to ship "at or near" zero barrels on railways cars in February.
- IMO's FY 2019 capex budget released today includes C$800M for its planned C$2.6B Aspen oil sands project, but Kruger said the curtailment order has caused the company to reconsider the timing of the project.
- Shares fell 4.3% in today's trade following its Q4 earnings report.