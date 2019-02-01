Oil cargoes from Venezuela in limbo as U.S. bars payments - Bloomberg

U.S. government officials have told some oil refiners that they would not be allowed to complete shipments of Venezuelan crude booked before sanctions were imposed earlier this week, Bloomberg reports.

Two vessels contracted for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and one belonging to Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are anchored in Venezuela awaiting payment, while a fourth tanker booked by CVX may be rerouted without getting the oil it came for, according to the report.

The new requirements force buyers of Venezuelan crude to deposit payment into an account state-owned PDVSA cannot touch, and U.S. officials reportedly are insisting that payment for previously booked cargoes go into the special account, even for deals with different payment terms agreed prior to the imposition of sanctions on Jan. 28.

