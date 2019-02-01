Petrobras pumps first oil from Lula North project in Santos Basin
Feb. 01, 2019 1:28 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBR, SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says production has started from the massive Lula North deepwater project in Brazil's Santos Basin via its floating production and storage offloading vessel.
- The production hub is the seventh FPSO deployed in the Lula field and the third in a series of standardized vessels built for the Petrobras-led consortium; it is designed to process as much as 150K bbl/day of oil and 6M cm/day of natural gas.
- Petrobras is the Lula consortium operator with a 65% interest, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) owns a 25% interest.