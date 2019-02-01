National Fuel Gas says ready to build Line N lateral in Pennsylvania

Feb. 01, 2019 1:50 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)NFGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • National Fuel Gas (NFG +2.4%) says it is preparing to start construction on its 113M cf/day Line N to Monaca pipeline that will provide operational gas to a Pennsylvania petrochemical plant, with service expected to begin in June.
  • NFG says two other pipeline expansion projects are proceeding on schedule: Its 198M cf/day Empire North project in New York and Pennsylvania should start in H2 2020, and the 319M cf/day FM100 project that is paired with Transco's 800M cf/day Leidy South project in Pennsylvania is set for late 2021.
  • The company's 500M cf/day Northern Access project has been in regulatory limbo since 2017 after the state of New York denied a key water permit after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project.
  • NFG, which reported better than expected Q1 earnings, says production during the quarter rose 23% Y/Y to top 535M cfe/day natural gas equivalent; its FY 2019 capex budget is unchanged at $460M-$495M, with production guidance of 575M-630M cfe/d.
