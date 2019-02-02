Positive look at Macau casino sector

Union Gaming looks ahead at the Macau sector with the January numbers now in the bag.

Analyst Grant Govertsen says the firm expects "flattish to modest growth" with the March and April comparables looking rather tough.

Macau GGR growth of +2% is expected for Q1. "However, as comps ease a bit during the spring we look for growth to begin creeping up into the mid-single digits and generally expect it to remain there or better for the balance of 2H19," writes Govertsen.

"For the whole year, we are still forecasting growth in the mid-single digits (aka a GDP-like story), with mass market outperforming VIP by several hundred basis points," he adds.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK

Previously: Macau revenue drop not as steep as anticipated (Feb. 1)