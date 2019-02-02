GE scores $517M Army helicopter contract

Beating out a joint bid from Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), General Electric (NYSE:GE) has secured a $517M contract to build engines for the U.S. Army's next generation of helicopters.

T901 engines will be supplied for Boeing AH-64 Apaches (NYSE:BA) and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks (NYSE:LMT), replacing an older GE-built model - the T701 - which currently powers the two vehicles.

The T901 could also "potentially outfit the Army’s next generation reconnaissance helicopter in the Future Vertical Lift family of systems," GE Aviation CEO Tony Mathis said in a statement.