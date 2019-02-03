Momentum for China's service sector?

China's sprawling services sector maintained a solid pace of expansion in January even though growth moderated slightly, offering some support for the world’s second largest economy as manufacturing cools.

Caixin/Markit's services PMI dipped to 53.6 from 53.9 the previous month, but well above the 50.0 mark separating growth from contraction.

The data contrasted with official figures from Thursday, which pointed to a faster expansion in the non-manufacturing sector.

