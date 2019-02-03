U.S., Russia suspend nuclear treaty

The U.S. and Russia suspended a 1987 nuclear weapons treaty on Saturday, which banned land-based missiles with a range between 300 and 3,400 miles, and kept nuclear-tipped cruise missiles off the European continent for three decades.

Arms race? Putin said Moscow would follow Washington in pursuing research and development of intermediate-range missiles, but said he wouldn't deploy them in Europe or elsewhere unless the U.S. did so.

