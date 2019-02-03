Verily working on health-tracking shoes

More smart footwear? Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) life sciences arm, Verily, has been looking for partners to co-develop shoes with embedded sensors to monitor the wearer's movement and weight, as well as to measure falls, CNBC reports.

The Google sister company has in recent months shown a prototype of the design in private meetings, hoping to attract partners to build the shoes and take them to market, but it's very early in the process.

