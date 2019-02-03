May determined to deliver Brexit on time

Theresa May is "determined" to deliver Brexit "on time," on March 29, despite ministers in her own Cabinet suggesting a delay could be needed to push related legislation through the U.K. House of Commons.

The prime minister is expected to return to Brussels soon with "a fresh mandate, new ideas and a renewed determination," setting herself a deadline of Feb. 13 to update MPs on progress in new talks.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, OTC:GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP