Alphabet Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.86 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.9B (+20.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.