First Super Bowl with mainstream sports betting

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, capturing the NFL championship for a record-tying sixth time and cementing their dynasty of nearly two decades.

Casinos and sports betting providers likely saw a windfall with sports gambling now legal in eight states, as well as broadcaster CBS, which charged a base price of about $5.25M per 30-second commercial.

