Futures start week on flat note

  • U.S. stock index futures held steady overnight with trading subdued due to the closure of many Asian markets for the Lunar New Year.
  • About 12% of the U.S. workforce is also expected to call in sick today following last night's Super Bowl festivities.
  • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday - as optimism from an unexpected surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • Investors now have their eyes set on Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which will report Q4 figures after the bell.
  • Oil is up 0.2% at $55.36/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1316/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.7%.
  • ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.