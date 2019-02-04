Futures start week on flat note
Feb. 04, 2019 3:55 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA-OLD, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXVBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor7 Comments
- U.S. stock index futures held steady overnight with trading subdued due to the closure of many Asian markets for the Lunar New Year.
- About 12% of the U.S. workforce is also expected to call in sick today following last night's Super Bowl festivities.
- Wall Street ended mixed on Friday - as optimism from an unexpected surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Investors now have their eyes set on Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which will report Q4 figures after the bell.
- Oil is up 0.2% at $55.36/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1316/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.7%.
- ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV