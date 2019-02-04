WABCO signs $230M agreement
- WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has signed a 10-year agreement to develop and supply innovative air suspension technology for one of the world’s largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars, based in Europe.
- “We are proud that this major European manufacturer has continued to put its faith in WABCO for its latest premium passenger car platform,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, EMEA. “With premium car customers increasingly valuing air suspension as standard equipment, we are delighted that our leading air suspension technologies continue to support advanced driving capabilities, enhancing driving comfort and vehicle safety.”