AZZ to purchase Tennessee Galvanizing Inc.

Feb. 04, 2019 6:38 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)AZZBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to acquire Tennessee Galvanizing Inc., a metal coatings company with four operating galvanizing lines, including centrifuge, rod, conveyer and a 42-foot structural kettle.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2019.
  • The acquisition will increase AZZ's Metal Coatings network of hot-dip galvanizing plants to 41 sites in the United States and Canada.
  • The Company expects AZZ Galvanizing – Chattanooga to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.
