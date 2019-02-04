AZZ to purchase Tennessee Galvanizing Inc.
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to acquire Tennessee Galvanizing Inc., a metal coatings company with four operating galvanizing lines, including centrifuge, rod, conveyer and a 42-foot structural kettle.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2019.
- The acquisition will increase AZZ's Metal Coatings network of hot-dip galvanizing plants to 41 sites in the United States and Canada.
- The Company expects AZZ Galvanizing – Chattanooga to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.