Alexion Pharmaceuticals +3% after Q4 beat

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +2.7% ) Q4 results: Revenues: $1,128.8M (+24.1%); SOLIRIS: $976.7M (+23.3%); STRENSIQ: $126.1M (+31.9%); KANUMA: $25.7M (+17.4%).

Net Loss: ($45M); Non-GAAP Net Income: $486.4M (+44.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.20); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.14 (+44.6%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $4,625M - $4,700M; SOLIRIS/ULTOMIRIS revenues: $3,970M - 4,020M; EPS: $6.14 - 7.26; Non-GAAP EPS: $9.10 - 9.30.

U.S. launch underway for ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; EU and Japanese applications under review.

The Company has filed U.S. and EU submissions for SOLIRIS in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and is on track to file in Japan later in 2019.

ALXN has also collaborated with Caelum Biosciences.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $1.82 and $1.06B, respectively.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)