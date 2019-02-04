More on Clorox's Q2 bottom-line beat

Feb. 04, 2019 6:51 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales growth of 4% and a 21% decrease in diluted EPS in Q2.
  • Gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 43.7%, driven primarily by the benefits of price increases and cost savings.
  • Segment revenue: Cleaning: $500M (+6%), Household: $393M (-4%), Lifestyle: $335M (+25%), International: $245M (-8%).
  • FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +2% to +4%; Gross margin rate: flat; Advertising and sales promotion expense: 10% of sales; S&A expense rate: 14%; Diluted EPS: $6.20 to $6.40; Tax rate: 22% to 23%.
  • Previously: Clorox beats by $0.11, revenue in-line (Feb. 4)
