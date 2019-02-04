Calithera Bio completes enrollment in mid-stage study of CB-839 in kidney cancer

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 ENTRATA study evaluating the combination of telaglenastat (CB-839) and Novartis' Afinitor (everolimus) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS). Topline data should be available in H2.

CB-839 is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase. It is designed to starve tumor cells of a protein called glutamine, a key nutrient. The rationale is that it may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response.