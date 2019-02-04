Optinose out-licenses EDS technology to Inexia for up to $45M
Feb. 04, 2019 7:47 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)OPTNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) inks a license agreement with Inexia granting the latter certain rights to its Exhalation Delivery Systems (EDS) technology and other intellectual property for use in discovering and developing new therapies based on positive modulators of Orexin OX1 and OX2 for neurological diseases.
- Under the terms of the deal, OPTN will receive $8M upfront, up to $37M in milestones and tiered low-to-mid-single digit royalties on net sales of commercialized products.
- Inexia will responsible for all costs and activities related to the identification, development and commercialization of applicable products.