Hartford to realign two units after Navigators deal

Immediately after its acquisition of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG), Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) plans to realign its Specialty Commercial and Middle Market businesses into two new market-facing units--Global Specialty and Middle & Large Commercial.

The acquisition is expected to close in late March or April.

A. Morris Tooker, currently head of Middle Market at Hartford, will lead Middle & Large Commercial.

Vincent C. Tizzio, currently president of Navigators' U.S. Insurance operation, will lead Global Specialty.

M. Ross Fisher, currently head of Specialty Commercial at Hartford, will take on a new role of property and casualty chief underwriting officer.

Stanley A. Galanski, Navigators' CEO since 2003, will continue to serve as president and CEO through the completion of the acquisition and will assume an executive advisory role during the transition period.

