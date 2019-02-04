AngloGold Ashanti expects big jump in 2018 earnings

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says FY 2018 adjusted earnings rose more than 7x to $207M-$224M from $27M in the previous year, with headline EPS of $0.50-$0.54 vs. $0.06 in FY 2017.

AU cites lower amortization levels for South Africa with the closure of TauTona in 2017 and the sale of the Moab Khotsong and Kopanang operations early in 2018, as well as a $95M jump in income from its Kibali operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reasons for the improvement.