Amazon should buy Redfin for data - Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Jack Micenko says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) should consider acquiring Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) for its "troves of data."
The analyst notes Amazon has increased its investments in housing-related areas including the Ring acquisition and Plant Prefab investment.
Micenko sees Redfin as worth $25 to $32 per share in an acquisition, which would represent a 60% premium to the last close at the midpoint of the range.
Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Redfin with a $19 target.
Redfin shares are up 0.5% premarket to $17.56.
Now read: Amazon Is Now A Slowing Growth Story »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox