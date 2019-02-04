Amazon should buy Redfin for data - Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Jack Micenko says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) should consider acquiring Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) for its "troves of data."

The analyst notes Amazon has increased its investments in housing-related areas including the Ring acquisition and Plant Prefab investment.

Micenko sees Redfin as worth $25 to $32 per share in an acquisition, which would represent a 60% premium to the last close at the midpoint of the range.

Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Redfin with a $19 target.