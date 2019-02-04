Catalyst Pharma in Sen. Sanders' crosshairs over Firdapse pricing; shares down 4% premarket

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is down 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of the news that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has sent it a letter asking why Firdapse (amifampridine), approved by the FDA about two months ago for the treatment of a rare autoimmune disorder called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, costs $375K when patients were previously getting it for free.

“Catalyst’s decision to set the annual list price at $375,000 is not only a blatant fleecing of American taxpayers, but is also an immoral exploitation of patients who need this medication,” the letter says.

Patients has been receiving the drug at no charge from a New Jersey drugmaker under an FDA compassionate use program.