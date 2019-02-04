WPX Energy to cut 2019 capex by 23%; unveils $200M-plus in asset sales

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) says it is cutting planned capital spending in FY 2019 to $1.1B-$1.275B from a prior midpoint estimate of $1.55B in response to commodity price changes.

As a result, WPX revises its 2019 production guidance to 149K-161K boe/day (63% oil), implying a 20% Y/Y increase in oil production although 6% lower than prior guidance.

WPX says it will maintain momentum into 2020 with 5%-10% percent production growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 based on a revised eight-rig program, planning to average five rigs in the Permian and three in the Williston for the remainder of the year.

WPX also says it agrees to sell an equity interest in a third-party pipeline and its non-core Nine Mile Draw E&P assets in Reeves County, Tex., for more than $200M.