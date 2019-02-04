Bill Gross retires from Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE:JHG) says Bill Gross, 74, has decided to retire from the firm to focus on managing his personal assets and on his private charitable foundation.

Gross co-founded PIMCO in 1971 and served as managing director and its chief investment officer. He joined Janus Henderson in 2014 (then Janus Capital) to manage the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond funds (MUTF:JUCAX) and related strategies.

The Global Macro Fixed Income team, which has been working with Gross during the past four year, will assume the Global Unconstrained Bond funds and related strategies.

The Unconstrained strategy that Gross manages has underperformed its 3-month LIBOR benchmark since Gross joined Janus Henderson in late 2014; nominal performance has been positive over the time period, the company says.

