Papa John's confirms Starboard deal

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) confirms the $200M investment being made by Starboard Value. The activist hedge fund will also have an option to invest another $50M.

In addition to Starboard CEO Jeff Smith jumping on the board, former Pinnacle Entertainment CEO Anthony Sanfilippo is being added as an independent director.

Board statement: "Our agreement with Starboard concludes a comprehensive strategic review conducted over the past five months to better position Papa John’s for growth, improve the Company’s financial performance and serve the best interests of our stakeholders. This transaction provides the Company with financial resources and strong and experienced directors on the Board in order to position the Company for success over the long term."

Papa John's is up 5.40% to $40.60 in premarket trading vs. a 52-week range of $38.05 to $64.18.

