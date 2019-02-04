Sysco +2% after FQ2 margin gains
Feb. 04, 2019
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reports gross profit increased 2.7% in FQ2 to $2.8B off a 2.5% jump in sales. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased 4 bps to 18.77%.
- Case growth was 2.9% for the U.S. broadline business and 3.3% for the local business.
- Operating income was up 4.8% Y/Y to $603M during the quarter. Operating margin as a percentage of sales increased 9 bps to 4.09%.
- Sysco says cash flow from operations for the first 26 weeks of the fiscal year was $918M vs. $933M a year ago.
- Shares of Sysco are up 2.25% in premarket trading.
