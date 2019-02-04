Sysco +2% after FQ2 margin gains

Feb. 04, 2019 8:25 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reports gross profit increased 2.7% in FQ2 to $2.8B off a 2.5% jump in sales. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased 4 bps to 18.77%.
  • Case growth was 2.9% for the U.S. broadline business and 3.3% for the local business.
  • Operating income was up 4.8% Y/Y to $603M during the quarter. Operating margin as a percentage of sales increased 9 bps to 4.09%.
  • Sysco says cash flow from operations for the first 26 weeks of the fiscal year was $918M vs. $933M a year ago.
  • Shares of Sysco are up 2.25% in premarket trading.
  • Previously: Sysco beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Feb. 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.