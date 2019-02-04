GenSight Biologics reports topline data of GS010 in subjects with visual loss due to LHON

Feb. 04, 2019
  • GenSight Biologics (OTC:GSGTF) shows results from the first readout, at Week 48, of the RESCUE Phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of GS010 (rAAV2/2-ND4) in 39 subjects whose visual loss due to 11778-ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) occurred up to 6 months prior to study treatment. These subjects received GS010 in one eye and a sham injection in the other eye.
  • Mean best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of GS010-treated eyes and sham-treated eyes evolved with similar trajectories, worsening to a low point before showing an improvement at Week 48.
  • Change from baseline for GS010-treated eyes was -19 ETDRS letters equivalent, while that for sham-treated eyes was -20.
  • Mean improvement over the nadir of vision loss was +13 ETDRS letters equivalent in GS010-treated eyes and +11 in sham-treated eyes.
  • GS010-treated eyes were significantly more likely than sham-treated eyes to have 20/200 or better vision, the threshold for legal blindness.
  • 1 in 4 subjects showed better BCVA from baseline in their GS010-treated eye than in their sham-treated eye (at least 0.3 LogMAR or 15 ETDRS letters)
  • 24% of subjects showed better change in low-contrast sensitivity in their GS010-treated eye than in their sham-treated eye (at least 0.3 LogCS, a clinically meaningful difference).
  • Anatomic measures showed results broadly consistent with the direction of BCVA evolution.
  • GS010 was well-tolerated through 48 weeks.
  • RESCUE subjects will be evaluated again at 72 and 96 weeks; results are expected to be available in Q2 (April) and Q3 2019, respectively.
